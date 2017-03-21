2 men charged with murder in Heather Ciccone case

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA (WUSA9) - Two men have been charged with murder in the Heather Ciccone case from Dec. 2015.

On Dec. 6, 2015, Spotsylvania police received a call from a homeowner who said a suspicious vehicle was parked at the end of their driveway in the 10300 block of Piney Branch Road.

When police arrived, they found 21-year-old Heather Ciccone's body inside the car parked outside of the caller’s driveway. She had severe trauma to the upper body.

Joshua Christopher Williams, 29, of Spotsylvania, Virginia has been formally indicted with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Jonathan Julian Vejarano, 28, of Spotsylvania, Virginia was also charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both individuals are currently incarcerated at local regional jails.

