2 found dead inside Loudoun County home

ALDIE, VA. (WUSA9) - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside of a home in Loudoun County, officials said.

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said a caller contacted them saying that a 65-year-old woman who lives in the 25000 block of Tomey Court had not been to work this week.

Deputies went to the home around 2 p.m. and found the adult in question and another person dead inside the home. They both appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.

Officials said the victims have been identified as Mala Manwani, 65 and Rishi Manwani, 32.

There is no threat to the public, officials said. Officials believe the two people were targeted. The two victims are family members.

If you have any information regarding this case please contact Detective Perry of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Robbery Homicide Unit at 703-777-0475.



