2 drivers injured after school bus overturns in Virginia

KING GEORGE, VA. (WUSA9) - Two drivers were injured after a school bus carrying five children was involved in a two-vehicle crash in King George, Virginia, police said.

Around 3 p.m., the Virginia State Police responded to the crash in the 8000 block of James Madison Parkway in King George County.

Police said the school bus was stopped, allowing children to exit when a large box truck hit the back of the bus. The impact forced the bus to overturn on its side.

The children have been evaluated by emergency personnel at the scene and transported for treatment of minor injuries. There were five children on the bus, the driver and the bus aide. The students are in middle and high school.

All of the passengers were taken to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg as a precautionary measure.

The driver of the school bus and the box truck have been transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.



