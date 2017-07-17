2 dead after head-on collision in Virginia

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (AP) - Virginia State Police say two people have died after a head-on crash near Charlottesville, Virginia.

Police say the crash happened at about 6 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 64.

As police were responding to a report of reckless driving, a pickup truck drove through the crossover and began driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-64 and crashed into a sedan. The impact of the crash caused the vehicles to hit an eastbound pickup truck.

Bethany Franklin, of Troutville, Virginia, died at the scene. She was a part-time Bedford County firefighter and paramedic. The driver of the pickup in the head-on crash, Winston Smith, of Staunton, Virginia, also died at the scene.

The driver of the other pickup was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

