2 dead after head-on collision in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (AP) - Virginia State Police say two people have died after a head-on crash near Charlottesville, Virginia.
Police say the crash happened at about 6 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 64.
As police were responding to a report of reckless driving, a pickup truck drove through the crossover and began driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-64 and crashed into a sedan. The impact of the crash caused the vehicles to hit an eastbound pickup truck.
Bethany Franklin, of Troutville, Virginia, died at the scene. She was a part-time Bedford County firefighter and paramedic. The driver of the pickup in the head-on crash, Winston Smith, of Staunton, Virginia, also died at the scene.
The driver of the other pickup was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
© 2017 Associated Press
