2 arrested in beating death of 79-year-old Va. man

EMPORIA, VA. (WUSA9) - Two people have been arrested in the beating death of a 79-year-old man who was found inside his Southside Virginia home, according to CBS affiliate WTVR.

The duo was caught after the victim’s car was found hours away Saturday night in Washington, D.C.

Greensville County Commonwealth's Attorney Patricia Watson said Jimmy Webb was murdered inside his home.

"A man, asleep in his home in the middle of town. The house gets broken into and he gets murdered for no apparent -- there's no rationale for it,” Watson said. "This is a very inconspicuous house, on a very inconspicuous street, in the middle of town. It cannot be random."

Police in Emporia put out a state-wide be on the lookout for Webb's car. Investigators said the car was found by police in D.C. Inside were two men, one from Maryland and Northern, Virginia.

The two men have been arrested for larceny but have not at this point been charged with murder.

