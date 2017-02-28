18-year-old ID'd as victim in Springdale shooting

System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

SPRINGDALE, Va. (WUSA9) -- Police have identified the victim of a weekend shooting in Springdale as an 18-year-old woman.

Shamica Briggs of Havenoak Road in Rosedale, Md., 18, was found on Saturday around 2:35 a.m. in the 10000 block of Yellowwood Lane, Prince George's County police said.

Police said Briggs was found in the road suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An up to $25,000 reward is being offered in this case. Anyone with information is urged to please call 1-866-411-TIPS. Tipsters do not need to give their name.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text, “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgpolice.org and submit a tip online.

