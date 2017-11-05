16-year-old girl abducted last month now reported missing in Va.

WOODBRIDGE, VA. (WUSA9) - A 16-year-old girl from Woodbridge, Va. that was police said was abducted last month is now missing again.

Prince William County Police said Sinahi Aguilar-Cruz left her home located in the 14600 block of Endsley Turn Saturday night around 11:30 p.m.

Aguilar-Cruz appears to have left on her own, according to authorities.

Last month, officials said Aguilar-Cruz was taken from a party after getting into an argument with a 21-year-old man that claims to be a member of MS-13.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the teen. She was found later that day and the suspect was taken into police custody.



Aguilar-Cruz is described as a Hispanic female, 5’2” and weighs 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Sinahi’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

