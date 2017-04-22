1 dead, 1 critically injured after being hit by train in Va.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WUSA9) - One man is dead and another is critically injured after being hit by a train in Fredericksburg, Virginia early Saturday morning, police said.

Around 3:25 a.m., police responded to the CSX train tracks near VRE parking lot G for a report of two hit by a train.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries.

Around 1:00 p.m., one of the victims died. He has not been identified. Police are trying to locate his family.

The other victim has been transported to a hospital in Richmond and remains in critical condition.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

No further information has been released at this time.

