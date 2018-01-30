Viral video shows 'rat' bathing itself like a human

Just when we thought we'd seen it all!
A video of a what appears to be a rat standing on its two back legs lathering his furry body with soap is making its rounds across social media.
Check out the insane video below:
Social media exploded when the video surfaced over the weekend.
They say kim kardashian broke the internet again the other day but I really think the rat taking a bath did #GoodMorning— Carlos (@SterbenBlack) January 29, 2018
Am I the only one who thinks that video of the rat taking a bath is completely repulsive??? 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢— Olivia (@olivia_huth) January 29, 2018
Y’all I have watched that damn rat give itself a bath about 10 times in the last hour I cannot get over it— bw (@baileywolfe) January 29, 2018
It's unclear where the video was taken.
© 2018 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs