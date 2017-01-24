Video of little girl singing Dolly Parton's "Jolene" goes viral. (Photo: Custom)

Even Dolly Parton is taking notice of an adorable toddler's rendition of her hit song, Jolene.

In December, Brooke Heiler Kingsley posted a video on her Facebook page of her 2-year-old daughter, Sophia, singing her own unique version of the song as she plays.

The little Michigan girl adorably replaces the name Jolene with Darlene in her private performance, which now has more than six million views on Facebook.

Dolly was apparently pleased to see the little tyke singing her song and took to Twitter to praise her, saying "It warms my heart to see how music reaches the littlest fans! Maybe we'll see this little one on the @opry stage!"

It warms my heart to see how music reaches the littlest fans! Maybe we'll see this little one on the @opry stage! https://t.co/qXx7JXqoo5 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 24, 2017

