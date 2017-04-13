Viral post claims DMV officers 'do the most' during traffic stops

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A viral Facebook post is asking people which DMV police department they dread pulling them over.

The post is blowing up all over social media with more than 1,300 shares and hundreds of comments about police traffic stops.

The person who created the post, Marcus Rountree, asked people to vote on which police department they absolutely hate running into because they know they're going to "do the most."

“Doing more than they have to do,” he said. “Doing something that's almost unnecessary, or you feel like is unnecessary because you're not on their side.”

The choices for people to choose from were D.C. Police or state police in Maryland and Virginia.

“Maryland was B. DC was A, and C was Virginia. A lot of people were putting C. They were like C, C, C. Definitely C.

“A reputation for being tough on dangerous, reckless drivers must mean Virginia law enforcement are doing their jobs effectively,” Corinne N. Geller, spokesperson for Virginia State Police, said. “Lives are at stake and if a “tough reputation” makes people think twice about the rules of the road while behind the wheel that’s not a bad thing.”

Rountree is an aspiring comedian and said he originally created the post as a joke.

“I make a lot of memes and everything that people can relate to,” he said. “When I made that post I was making it just so that my close friends can actually interact with me and say 'oh yeah I remember this onetime’.”

The post took a serious turn.

“People are sharing their stories and they have similar stories,” Rountree said. “When they pull you over it is like, like oh my gosh what's going to happen? Am I going to get pulled out of the car? Am I going to, you know-- what's going to happen to me.”

“I am not anti-police, but I feel like there are a lot of good police officers out there and there are a lot of bad police officers out there,” Rountree explained.

This man's joke about police turned into a very serious viral story | Hear what he hopes people will take from the FB post on @wusa9 tonight pic.twitter.com/hcPW628f2c — Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) April 13, 2017

While the post was meant for kicks and giggles, it started a conversation that many people said is important.

While DC Police did not return our request for a comment, a Maryland State Police spokesperson said the agency monitors social media and encourages people to inform them of their interactions with troopers.

MSP created a survey for people to share their concerns https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HHV7LM8

“We simply want all drivers and passengers to be safe while traveling through the Commonwealth,” Geller said.

© 2017 WUSA-TV