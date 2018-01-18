QUESTION:

Viral pic of U.S. Congress members napping at work legit?

ANSWER:

No, these are Brazilian politicians, not U.S. Congress members

SOURCES:

Journal Pequeno, UOL News, Noticias

PROCESS: There's been a TON of action on Capitol Hill this week. One of the latest pictures making the rounds on social media is throwing some shade their way.

Several users have posted this pic online that reads "Congress hard at work." One Facebook post alone has more than 250,000 shares and over 5,000 thousand likes.

The viral snooze snap shots made its way to viewer Susan who found it suspicious and emailed our verify team to find out if it's legit.

Here's the lowdown—this photo is legit, but these are NOT any U.S. Congress members.

Our researchers traced the lineup of these sleepyhead pics back to a 2015 blog called Journal Pequeno.

Blogger John Cutrim explains a singer Tom Cleber, shared the collage of photos with the caption "That working people," and guess what? The post says these are politicians from Brazil!

Verify researchers then dug up the individual photos tracing them back to articles between the years 2010 and 2015. These are indeed photos of Brazilian politicians taking a snooze during long voting and debating sessions as well as a hunger strike.

Don’t share this misleading photo if you see it because this viral photo is not our U.S. Congress in action.

© 2018 WUSA-TV