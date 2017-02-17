Vigil held from Md. man killed hours before his birthday

GREENBELT, MD (WUSA9) - The family of a man killed hours before his twenty-first birthday, is pleading with the public to help find his killer.

At a candlelight vigil outside of the apartment complex where Martin Nchotaku was shot, his family expressed their disbelief.

"I would always see on the news,” his sister said. “It would always be other people's family, but I never knew it would come to mine. I never knew someone would be so wicked. So wicked - to take someone’s life… why?”

Police say Nchotaku was shot in the doorway of an apartment building along Breezewood Drive, on Valentine’s Day, around 8:00 p.m. His family says his birthday was February 15.

A spokesperson for the Greenbelt Police Department says the investigation is ongoing, but at this time they do not have any suspect information.

Nchotaku’s family is hoping that will change, and it is one reason they held the vigil Friday night.

"I don't know who did this,” Nchotaku’s father began, “I don't owe anybody anything… You are his friends you have to do your best. Give your information [to the police]."

Nchotaku was born in Cameroon, and, according to his brother, moved to the U.S. when he was nine.

The family says they are raising money to send him back to their hometown, because that’s where his extended family still lives.

"We have to send him back home to Africa, but it's not cheap. My grandparents and uncles want to see his body one more time,” explained Henry Nchotaku.

Until they are able to send him home, Nchotaku’s family says they’ll keep waiting for answers, and when they have them – will find forgiveness.

Speaking to the person who shot his brother, Henry said, "it's okay. I forgive you. Honestly that's a much bigger case for my mother, everybody else we just want to be able to know - this individual killed my brother and we forgive him. That'll help us out a lot. If you know anything. If you’ve seen or heard anything, please."

You can find more information on the family’s GoFundMe by clicking here.

If you have any information related to death of Martin Nchotaku, contact Greenbelt Police or call Crime Solvers to remain anonymous at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)

