Viewer video captures N.O. East tornado Viewer Sam Girault shared video from a hospital in NO East around 11 a.m. Tuesday February 7, 2017. National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in that area. WWLTV.com , WWL 2:41 PM. EST February 07, 2017 Viewer Sam Girault captured video of the tornado that touched down in New Orleans East Tuesday morning. (© 2017 WWL) TRENDING VIDEOS Verify: Are children handcuffed at Dulles? Metro attacker back in jail again How to get rid of bed bugs Rockville student dies after fight Saying goodbye to Bunce, America's puppy Euthanasia drug found in dog food sold in Washington Tuesday morning weather webcast Man recovering after plane crashes into field Father with son riding lawnmower on I45 charged Dancing cancer patient loses her battle More Stories Woman fatally struck by car in area of U Street, police say Feb. 7, 2017, 6:24 a.m. Man shot by police in southeast DC Feb. 7, 2017, 9:07 a.m. Multiple tornadoes cause damage in New Orleans area Feb. 7, 2017, 12:57 p.m.
