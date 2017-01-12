Vietnam War veteran serves country for 27 years

FAIRFAX, VA (WUSA9) - In this week's Salute to Service, we introduce you to a Vietnam War veteran who served our country for 27 years.

As an Air Force fighter pilot, Colonel Les Romine flew 150 combat missions during the Vietnam War.

"Those night missions we had where big shells were coming at you like the size of a basketball. 18 And traveling at 1600 miles an hour. Which means that the heat friction is like a ball of fire," said Romine.

Back then, there was no computer navigation. Romine used this paper map. Hand drawn markings indicate the distance to refuel and the flight path to his home base.

"They were up there in these supersonic jets which were high tech for that time yet they really were still relying on maps and it’s just amazing that they were able to do what they did and come home safely," said Romine's daughter Michele.

Romine’s daughter insisted he write down his adventures. The result was High Flight, a book detailing his distinguished military career.

"Oh my gosh. I was floored by the combat tales in Vietnam and how close he had come to being shot down," said Michele.

At 88, his memories are still vivid. His patriotism, unwavering.

"There’s a lot of people out there who are trying to do our country in and I think that we need our young people to stand up and be counted, when that type of thing is facing us," said Romine.

Romine grew up in rural Alabama, the son of a cotton farmer. As a child, he always dreamed of flying. As a military man, he soared.

If you’d like to learn more about the book written by this father-daughter team, click here.

