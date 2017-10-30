Woman killed after boy jumps from overpass called 'cruel irony'

The strange and tragic death of a young woman is being called a cruel irony. She was studying to be a youth counselor. On Saturday, she was killed when a 12-year-old boy jumped off an overpass and landed on her while she was driving.

WUSA 6:33 PM. EDT October 30, 2017

