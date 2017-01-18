Video released of person of interest in 'neighborhood' mom's murder

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Surveillance video was released on Wednesday of a person of interest in the murder of a woman described as D.C. "neighborhood" mom.

The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Elvans Road. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman shot. Both were transferred to the hospital.

Family members identified the female victim as Vivian Marrow and said she died from her injuries. The said she was on her way to the store in her wheelchair when she was shot by a stray bullet.

On Wednesday, D.C. police released video of a person of interest that was captured on a nearby camera.

