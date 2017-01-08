WUSA
Close

Video gamers gather for the annual MAGFest

Gamers gather for the annual MAGFest

Stephanie Gailhard, WUSA 9:44 AM. EST January 08, 2017

OXON HILL, MD (WUSA9) - MAGFest was underway at the National Harbor Sunday morning.

Nearly 18,000 die-hard video gamers are participating. Some people have been up 24-hours playing video games.

Many were dressed up as their favorite video game character. On top of video games, there was musical performers, speakers and more.

The four day event has been around since 2002. 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories