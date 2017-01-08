Video gamers gather for the annual MAGFest

OXON HILL, MD (WUSA9) - MAGFest was underway at the National Harbor Sunday morning.
Nearly 18,000 die-hard video gamers are participating. Some people have been up 24-hours playing video games.
Many were dressed up as their favorite video game character. On top of video games, there was musical performers, speakers and more.
The four day event has been around since 2002.
.@MAGFest still going on now .@NationalHarbor These people been playing video games for 24 hours! .@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/00jp3ao7Ui— Stephanie Gailhard (@stephitv) January 8, 2017
