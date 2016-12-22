Victims overjoyed with return of porch pirated Xmas gifts

GERMANTOWN, MD (WUSA9) - Here's a Christmas story with a happy ending.



Some joyful victims of sneaky alleged porch pirates are getting their holiday packages back. Watchful neighbors and solid police work mean a whole bunch of people are going to have Christmas presents under their trees on Sunday after all.

“Yeah, that's it,” said Hui Wu, when a Montgomery County Police commander handed her back her husband’s Christmas wallet. “Thank you so much. Really appreciate it. Really, really!” said said.

Police gave it back almost before she knew it was missing.

“This is first time. And it's recovered. Amazing!,” said her husband Wei Zhao.

The pilfered loot included Ugg boots, Christmas baskets, even a chair. Police say all were stolen by a couple of different groups of porch pirates over the last two weeks.

“I've been waiting for these. I'm so glad to have them back,” said Lanre Okusanya, pulling out a pair of warm Merrill boots.

“It's our pleasure,” said police Commander David Gillespie.

Across the country, experts say 23 million Americans have been victimized by thieves snagging packages delivered from Amazon and other on line retailers.

In Germantown, police say they caught Marcell Bennett, 18, with dozens of packages and hundreds of dollars in bills that had been framed and destined to serve as gifts.

“I think we can make a dent in this, and we have made a dent in this,” said Gillespie.

Wei Zhou said his Christmas wallet may no longer be a surprise, but at least it comes with a story.

“It's a special wallet. Not a regular wallet," said Zhou.



Montgomery County Police said they've picked up four people responsible for ripping off at least 42 different packages. And they're expecting more arrests to come.

They're hoping the message goes out that you can't just get away with this stuff.



Police have some ideas to keep you from becoming a victim. You can have your packages delivered to work or to a neighbor or you can arrange to have them come when your home.

But they figure these guys were so busy, getting them off the street will make a big difference.