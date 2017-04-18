Victims identified in fatal military helicopter crash

(Photo: @biancamelton_)

LEONARDTOWN, MD (WUSA9) - The victims in the fatal military helicopter crash in Leonardtown, Md. were identified Tuesday night.

Spc. Jeremy Darrell Tomlin, 22, from Chapel Hill, N.C. died at the scene.

Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Nicholas and Capt. Terikazu Onoda were injured in the crash. Both remain in critical condition at the hospital.

The UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed near the Breton Bay subdivision in Leonardtown, Md. on Monday evening.

The crash happened at 1:37 p.m. with three crew members on board. They were participating in a training exercise.

"We are deeply saddened by this loss within our community," said Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, commanding general, Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington. "Our condolences go out to the families and friends affected by this tragedy, and our team is focused on supporting them during this difficult time."

The Blackhawk is from the 12th Aviation Battalion and is stationed at Davison Airfield in Fort Belvoir, Va.

