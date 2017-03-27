Victim ID'd in fatal College Park shooting

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WUSA9) - Prince George's County police have identified the man who was shot and killed Sunday in College Park.

Rawle Farley, 36, was gunned down in a hallway in his apartment complex at the Camden College Park Apartments.

Neighbors said around 4 p.m. Sunday they heard someone scream let me in and call police. When neighbors opened their door, they saw a man with an injury to his head and Farley shot on the ground.

"I can't even imagine, literally seeing a dead body, the implications for your sense of privacy, sense of security," said neighbor Alex Lee.

His family members told WUSA9 they were shocked.

Police said they do not believe this is a random crime.

The Camden College Park Apartments are advertised as luxury living just minutes from the University of Maryland. However, recent car break-ins and a Murder in the parking garage in 2015 has some neighbors feeling uneasy.

