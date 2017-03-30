What do you want verified?

(Photo: Dasgupta, Sonia)

Seeing something go viral on the Internet and want WUSA9 to Verify if that information is true or false?

You can pitch us ideas or questions to verify!

Send an email, quick video and share with us what you'd like verified. Supply a screenshot of what you're seeing or send us the link and we'll look into it.

You can email us at verify@wusa9.com or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter @wusa9.

Also feel free to reach out to our reporters directly and ask them to verify an aspect of their story!

Meet the team!

© 2017 WUSA-TV