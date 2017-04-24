Verify: Will the Hernandez family get $15 million owed by the Patriots?

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA - AUGUST 22: Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing on August 22, 2013 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. (Photo: Jared Wickerham, 2013 Getty Images)

VERIFY QUESTION:

Is Aaron Hernandez’s daughter entitled to the $15 million the New England Patriots owe him?

ANSWER:

We can verify the family would have a case to make, but ultimately it would be up to a judge.

PROCESS:

When Aaron Hernandez was arrested for the murder of Odin Lloyd, he was still owed part of a signing bonus and salary worth about $6 million—not $15 million—from the Patriots.

Boston attorney Brian Haney believes the family could demand the Patriots to pay up that money.

There would be some legal wrangling and there’s an argument to be made, but ultimately it would be up to a judge whether the family gets the remainder of what Hernandez was owed.

SOURCES:

Brian Haney

MORE VERIFY STORIES:

Verify: Did this tornado touch down in Virginia?

Verify: Do larger than life Fla. alligators really exist?

Verify: Does the Unicorn Frappuccino have 130 grams of sugar?

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 WUSA-TV