WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: U.S. President Donald Trump listens while meeting with women small business owners in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 27, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Investors on Monday further unwound trades initiated in November resting on the idea that the election of Trump and a Republican Congress meant smooth passage of an agenda that featured business-friendly tax cuts and regulatory changes. (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

VERIFY QUESTION:

Verify: Will President Trump have to release his taxes?

ANSWER:

We can verify it is highly unlikely a bill will force President Trump to make his tax returns public.

PROCESS:

Democratic lawmakers in New York have introduced a bill that would require “major elected officials” who appear on the ballot in the state to release five years of their state tax returns. This would include the president, governor, and state attorney general.

However, the New York Senate is controlled by Republicans. They are unlikely to let this bill get on the schedule for debate or a vote.

Also, a law can’t apply to something retroactively. Enacting the law now would only apply to future candidates.

Finally, the proposed bill only affects New York state tax returns and would not force the release of federal tax forms.

SOURCES:

New bill would force release of Donald Trump’s taxes

