VERIFY: Will a 'Don't adopt a Pitbull' ad run during the Superbowl?

QUESTION:

Will a "Don't Adopt a Pitbull" ad run during the Superbowl?

ANSWER:

Nope, it's a dog bite lawyer's strategic marketing for publicity.

SOURCES:

Kenneth Phillips Facebook Post

PROCESS:

This Verify starts and ends with a viral Facebook post. In mid-January Kenneth Phillips posted a 30 second advertisement on Facebook and claims the commercial was on the Superbowl set list.

SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL THAT SAYS "DO NOT ADOPT A PIT BULL" - Share this to help show that pit bulls are too dangerous to adopt! #DoNotAdopt, #DangerousDogs, #DogBiteLaw, #Dogs, #BSL, #BanTheBreed

The clip claims 3 out of every 4 people mauled to death died from a Pitbull attack, killing 29 victims in the U.S. in 2017.

It ends on a cheery note.

DO NOT ADOPT A PITBULL. ENJOY THE GAME. LEARN YOUR RIGHTS. VISIT DOGBITELAW.COM

Traveling down the comment rabbit hole our researchers found this is a fake ad. The person who posted the ad said so himself.

"No, unfortunately there is no budget for this and in any event it is doubtful that any network would broadcast it because it offends pit bull lovers and the media fears them," wrote Kenneth Phillips.

Phillips is a dog bite attorney in Beverly Hills, California. He used the Superbowl as a clever hook for his business.

