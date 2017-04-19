VERIFY: What is the age of consent?

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A rape investigation at Rockville High School in Montgomery County, is raising questions about age of consent laws in Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. The case at Rockville High School involves a 14-year-old girl who claims she was raped inside a bathroom stall by two teenage men, 17- and 18-years-old.

WUSA9's Larry Miller spoke with Seth Okin. He's a Criminal lawyer at Price Benowitz. He explained, in a phone interview Tuesday, that the age of consent in Maryland is 16. He said the legal area of consent gets grey for children 14 and 15 years of age. For instance, if a 14-year-old had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old, that is not a crime in the state of Maryland. But if a 14-year-old had a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old, the adult could face a 4th degree sexual offense charge.

In Virginia, the age of consent is 18. In D.C., the age of consent is 16. Advocates for survivors of sexual violence recommend people inform themselves about the warning signs of sexual violence and ways to engage should they see suspicious behavior.

