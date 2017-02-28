Verify: Trump's first presidential address to Congress

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress on February 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

As part of our commitment to you to help sort out fact from fiction, our team of fact checkers was hard at work tonight working to Verify some of the statements made in President Donald Trump's speech.

Statement in question:

We begin with Trump's comments about the number of people living in poverty.

What was true? What was false?

His statements on job in America is a little confusing. The 94 million number is TRUE.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in January 2016, 94 million Americans 16 years and older were "not in the labor force."

But that number includes people who don't want a job, are retired, students, stay-at-home parents or disabled.

As for 43 million people living in poverty - TRUE.

That number is from the Census Bureau dating back to 2015.

Statement in question:

In his argument for stricter vetting of immigrants, Trump claims it would stop the recent terror attacks.

Was it true?

Of the seven countries on his travel ban list, none has produced a terrorist attacker.

The San Bernardino shooter was born in Illinois, his wife in Pakistan.

The Boston Marathon bombers were born in Russia and Kyrgystan.

And none of the 9/11 hijackers were from countries on the banned list.

According to data from New America - a nonprofit group based here in Washington - the majority of jihadist terrorists in the U-S have been American citizens or legal residents.

