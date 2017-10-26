Verify: Redskins left in locker room by cops due to National Anthem protests?

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Carr, 2014 Getty Images)

QUESTION:

Were the Washington Redskins left in a locker room overnight by cops in response to National Anthem protests?

ANSWER:

No, this article is not real

SOURCES:

Philadelphia Police Department

PROCESS:

Our very own Washington Football team is part of some new controversy swirling around national anthem protests.

This viral post going around on Facebook headline reads “Cops Take A Knee Then Walk Out On Redskins Leaving Them Stranded In Their Locker Room Overnight."

Supposedly it all went down right after the Monday Night Football game. The article claims in response to Redskins players kneeling during the National Anthem, officers assigned to escort them to a bus took a knee, said Blue Lives Matter then walked out of the locker room leaving the players stranded on their own since they had to huncker down in the locker room to avoid being mauled by angry fans.

Facebook groups like Serve and Protects and Trump Fan Club spread of the post quickly got a few hundred shares then it racked up over 2,000 shares from websites, Morning Herald and APV Today on October 24. People have praised and support the alleged actions of the officers.









WUSA9 verify researchers traced the article back to the original post and it did not take long to figure out - it's all a bunch of bologna. The site is called Freedum Junkshun, and it's a site that openly admits, all the articles are fake news. Before you share stories like this one, just scroll down to the bottom. That's where most of these pages post their disclaimers.

Sites continuing to republish this article include: Police Times, Morning Herald and World Today 365.

If you take a look at the author that published the story on Freedum Junkshun, Flagg Eagleton, he’s written three other fake stories with a recurring theme of NFL players that have protested the national anthem.

In response to the portion of the fake article that said “The Philadelphia Police Department released a statement that those officers are on the payroll during games and therefore not subject to disciplinary action. Stadium officials say the matter will be handled internally,” Philadelphia Police Public Affairs fired back telling WUSA9 nothing in the article came from the Philadelphia Police Department.

