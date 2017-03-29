VERIFY: Mother claims TSA pat-down of son was excessive, took an hour to complete

By now, you've likely seen the video of a 13-year old boy getting a pat down at the Dallas Fort Worth Airport.

The boy's mother, Jennifer Williamson, says it was excessive and that it took more than an hour to complete.

It all started when a laptop was found in her son's book bag. In the video, the agent explains the procedure and then pats down Aaron Williamson's backside, front, and down his legs. The TSA officer then uses the back of his hands for pat-downs over sensitive area's of the boys body. Williamson claimed she asked that her son be screened another way because he has sensory processing disorder, which makes him sensitive to touch. We set out to verify the mother's claims.

We went directly to the TSA's official blog to get information. In a statement, the TSA explained "the pat-down took approximately two minutes and was observed by the mother and two police officers who were called to ease concerns of the mother." The TSA adds, "the passengers were at the checkpoint approximately 45 minutes, which included the time it took to discuss screening procedures with the mother and to screen the three carry-on items that required further inspection".

The TSA said children are patted-down under certain circumstances. "In this instance, a laptop alarmed the explosives trace detection machine, which requires additional screening to resolve the alarm", said a TSA's blog post.

Thus, we can verify that according to TSA procedures, the officer who performed the pat-down did follow procedure. Also, according to the TSA, claims that the pat-down took more than an hour to complete are false.

