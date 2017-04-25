Verify: Is the EPA making people buy new A/C units?

Heating and air conditioning units (Photo: Thinkstock)

Is the EPA making people buy a new A/C unit?

We can verify the EPA is phasing out a refrigerant used in air conditioning systems that won’t be available after 2020, which means at that time broken units will need to be replaced with EPA-compatible ones.

R-22 refrigerant, also known as HCFC-22, is known to chew up the ozone. It’s being phased out by January 2020 as part of a series of environmental steps approved by all 197 U.N. nations in 1989 called the Montreal Protocol.

If your A/C springs a leak before 2020, you can get it fixed, but it might be more expensive since the refrigerant is more difficult to come by.

If you spring the same leak in 2020 or beyond, you won’t be able to get R-22 anymore and you’ll need a new A/C unit.

There is no fine or penalty if you don’t replace your A/C unit with a non-R-22 system before 2020.

