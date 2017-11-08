VERIFY: Is Snapchat shutting down by New Years?

QUESTION:

Is Snapchat shutting down by New Years?

ANSWER:

Don't fall for this HOAX

SOURCES:

Snap Inc. Third Quarter Financial Report

Snap Inc. Yahoo Finance

Snapchat Support Tweet

Down Detector blackout data

PROCESS:

Is it true? Is millennials' beloved selfie app really signing off for good?

You'd think that from all the people tweeting, posting and instagramming their tearful Au Revoir to Snapchat. Good news folks, it's just a hoax.

The rumor started when Snapchat stocks took a nosedive on Wallstreet. Snap Inc. tumbled two point and 14 percent on November 8, according to Yahoo Finance.

On Nov 7 Snap Inc. announced a $2.5 billion annual loss. Fueling the fire, Snapchat experienced major outages near U.S. coasts and parts of Europe, according to the Down Detector outage map, a group that charts glitches.

To quell the social firestorm, SnapchatSupport tweeted out to it's faithful followers, that the app would continue.

We're aware of the issue and working on a fix🔧 Stay tuned for updates! ⚠️We recommend staying logged into your account. — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) November 6, 2017

Rest assured, dancing bacon and vomiting unicorns will continue glittering your snapchat stories with fun.

© 2017 WUSA-TV