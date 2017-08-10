VERIFY: Is it safe to put sunscreen on babies?

Cute Baby Girl Playing in the Sand at the Beach (Photo: ChristinLola)

QUESTION:

Should you put sunscreen on your baby?

ANSWER:

No, it is not safe to put sunscreen on infants under 6 months.

SOURCES:

Food and Drug Administration

American Academy of Pediatrics

American Academy of Dermatology

PROCESS:

An article posted on Facebook by CBC last May was shared more than 4,000 times. The article is about a mother whose 14-month old daughter suffered second-degree burns after Banana Boat Kids SPF50 sunscreen was applied to her cheeks.

WUSA9 News reached out to the Food and Drug Administration to confirm if sunscreen products should be used on babies. Dr. Hari Cheryl Sachs, Lead Medical Officer and Pediatrics Team Leader released the following statement:

“Babies skin is less mature compared to adults and infants have a higher surface-area-to-body-weight ratio compared to older children and adults. Both these factors mean that an infant’s exposure to the chemicals in sunscreen may be much greater, increasing the risk of side effects from sunscreen.”

Per the American Academy of Pediatrics and American Academy of Dermatology, babies younger than six months should not wear any sunblock.

You can keep your little one cool and have a beach day by following these tips from American Academy of Pediatrics: dress them in long pants, long sleeves, and a hat also stay in the shade whenever possible. For more sun and water safety tips, click here.

