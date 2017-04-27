Verify: Is it going to be an especially bad summer for ticks?

Wood tick (Photo: Thinkstock)

VERIFY QUESTION:

Is it going to be an especially bad summer for ticks?

ANSWER:

We can verify that yes, it is expected to be a bad summer for ticks.

PROCESS:

According to the Wall Street Journal, oak trees have produced more acorns this year, which is a favorite food of mice. That has led to more mice and ticks like to hitch a ride on mice, so their numbers have increased as well.

Ticks are a big concern because they carry Lyme disease.

There are about 300,000 cases of Lyme disease reported to the CDC every year. Experts have been widely quoted saying we can expect even more in 2017.

SOURCES:

Blue Ridge Outdoors

Wall Street Journal

MORE VERIFY STORIES:

Verify: Will President Trump have to release his taxes?

Verify: Is the EPA making people buy new A/C units?

Verify: Will the Hernandez family get $15 million owed by the Patriots?

© 2017 WUSA-TV