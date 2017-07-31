driving car in rainy day (Photo: anyaberkut, Anya Berkut)

QUESTION:

Is it required by law to have your headlights on when your windshield wipers are in use while driving in DMV area?

ANSWER:

Yes, this is a law for all three states.

SOURCES:

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration

Virginia’s Legislative Information System

Metropolitan Police Department

PROCESS:

According the D.C. Maryland and Virginia law, motorists are required to have their headlights on when windshield wipers are actively in use. First up, Virginia. Virginia’s Legislative Information System states that every vehicle that is driving in the Commonwealth, “shall display lighted headlights and illuminating devices whenever windshield wipers are in use as a result of fog, rain, sleet, or snow.” If a person fails to display their headlights under these conditions.

In Maryland, the traffic safety law requires headlights to be used whenever windshield wipers are used continuously because of visibility conditions, according to The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. Lastly, there’s Washington D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department state on their website, traffic laws in DC require headlights to be turned on if your windshield wipers are on.

D.C. law provides for doubled fines for moving violations in a work zone or school zone.

