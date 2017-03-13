Verify: Is April the giraffe really pregnant?

April gets a visitor while on baby watch

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Verify - it's part of our promise that the information we give you is complete and factual.

You're hearing a lot right now about "fake news," "alternative facts" and media spin.

We're committed to quality journalism and that means showing you how we get the answers and information we provide, as well as checking out those stories you might be seeing and sharing on your social media feeds.

Some people online have been questioning whether or not April the giraffe is actually pregnant. April was due in mid-February. Its now March 13 and still no calf.

WUSA9 called and spoke with Jordan Patch with the Animal Adventure Park, the zoo in New York where April the giraffe resides.

We can can verify, April is indeed pregnant and close to giving birth to what will be her fourth calf.

We learned in our conversation with Patch that April is 15-years-old and is both healthy and strong. Patch also explained that it's not very likely that you will be able to tell April's labor until you see a actual hoof appear near her rear end. Giraffe's naturally hide their births to protect themselves from predators out in the wild.

