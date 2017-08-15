WASHINGTON (WUSA) - QUESTION:
Is a DC nonprofit pressuring an Oklahoma school to remove the Cross?
ANSWER:
Yes, but they say it's to boost religious inclusively.
SOURCES:
Ian Smith, Attorney- Americans United for Separation of Church and State
Brian Johnson, Public Relations Manager- East Central University, Ada, Oklahoma
East Central University Press Releases
Randall Christy- Founder The Gospel Station Network & Pastor for Union Valley Baptist Church
Terri Watkins, Director of Communications- Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter
Holly Meade- Director of Communications- Liberty Counsel
PROCESS:
The Gospel Station Network created a Facebook Live that was shared more than 100,000 times.
Randall Christy, founder of the Christian radio and television broadcast, pointed his cell phone at a 60 year old white chapel that sits as a historic landmark on East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma. He says the chapel's iconic Cross and the bible and altar within the space, are under attack.
Christy explains that a DC legal nonprofit called Americans United for Separation of Church and State issued a letter to the university president asking her to remove the Cross atop the chapel.
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs