WASHINGTON (WUSA) - QUESTION:

Is the company behind blood pressure drug "Benicar," offering up to $300 million in settlements?

ANSWER:

Yes, but only if you claim before September 15 and you became violently sick.

SOURCES:

Food & Drug Administration

Kimberly Wix, Media Relations for Daiichi-Sankyo Inc.

American Heart Association

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

PROCESS:

Nearly 85 million Americans live with high blood pressure, also known as "hypertension," according to the American Heart Association. That's one in every three adults in the U.S.

Only half of patients are controlling their condition through lifestyle changes and prescription medication, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.

Sometimes medication can cause more complications than solutions.

Verify found that the high blood pressure drug "Benicar," made by Tokoyo-based Daiichi-Sankyo, was approved by the FDA in 2004.

In 2013, the FDA formally announced the drug could cause "severe, chronic diarrhea with substantial weight loss," and have pain that "sometimes requires hospitalization."

Daiichi Sankyo announced in a August 1 press release that after discovering 2,300 cases in which a patient became ill, they would be up to $300 million in settlement fees.

Eligibility requirements are located on their settlement claims website, and one must submit the claim before September 15 according to the agreement.

