VERIFY: How much did it cost to move the Confederate Solider statue in Rockville?

How much did it cost for Montgomery County to move the Confederate Solider statue from Rockville to White's Ferry?

Nearly $100,000

Spokesperson for Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett

Numbers from bid document shared by Leggett's Office:

Fencing Work..............................................................$18,567

Crane/Rigging/Transport/Moving Work.......................$25,980

Stone Assembly/Disassembly Work...........................$19,632

Foundation Work........................................................$18,137.10

Tree Work.....................................................................$9,765

Excavation and Foundation Work................................$6,303

Total Cost.................................................................$98,384.10

A spokesperson for county executive Ike Leggett says the cost of the crane alone was nearly $30,000.

The company that moved the 13-ton statue of the Confederate cavalryman was actually the low bidder for the move.

The county says it didn’t really have other examples to compare the cost of the project to.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy donated the Confederate Solider Statue in 1913. The County boarded the statue up in a crate in August 2015 after the statue was defaced in July 2015 by spraying "Black Lives Matter" on the memorial.

Leggett ordered the removal of the memorial from Montgomery County grounds in 2015.

The $100,000 price tag covers the entire cost of moving the statue and securing its new home at White’s Ferry.

White’s Ferry, Inc. operates the ferry, which is named after confederate Civil War General Jubal A. Early, which transports cars between Montgomery County and Loudoun County, Virginia on the other side of the Potomac River.

