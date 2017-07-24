VERIFY: Has a swastika-related trademark already been approved?

QUESTION:

Has a swastika-related trademark been given out before 2017?

Yes, we verified swastika-related trademarks have been approved in previous years.

Josh Gerben, Principal of Gerben Law Firm, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Social media like Facebook and Twitter have recently been sharing posts about swastikas trademark requests being made. Four applications were tracked down with designs for swastikas via the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s system online.

Two of the applications were approved, AGNI Trademarks and Eastern U.S. Buddah’s Study Association.

According to Agni’s trademark description of the design: To the left of the word “AGNI” is a design of two swastikas concentrically placed within a square design- resting on one of its tips in an unstable position- such that one larger swastikas has its four tips to four corners of said square design and that the second smaller swastika has its four tips pointing to mid-points of four sides of said square. Both swastikas are comprised of four curved Z shapes.

Agni Jewels trademark has been registered since March 2011.

Eastern U.S. Buddah Study Association trademark description points out that the swastika was a sacred emblem in Southeast Asia many years before it was used by the Nazi Party. The ancient symbol of the swastika is derived from the Sanskrit meaning of “being fortunate” at the center, further explanation for the trademark description reveals.

Eastern U.S. Buddah Study Association, that features printed books that specializes in the teaching of Buddhist principles, has been registered since December 2011.

Joshua Gerben, founder of Washington D.C.’s Gerben Law Firm, that specializes in trademark registration, thinks more controversial trademarks, like the swastika are on the horizon.

“It's opened the floodgates for people to feel emboldened to file applications for that otherwise would never have seen the light of day to say 'yes' I can get a trademark now on something that might be seen as offensive, disparaging, those types of things," said Gerben.

