VERIFY: Federal workers forced to watch Fox News

An email circulating on Twitter suggests federal scientists at a Food and Drug Administration facility in Silver Spring are being forced to watch FOX News. The email was posted on twitter Friday by Paul Thacker, a freelance science reporter.

"The reason for the change is that a decision that the current administration administrative officials has requested that all monitors, under our control, on the White Oak Campus, display FOX news," said an email to CBER researchers responding to why TV's were changes from CNN to Fox News. "Sorry for the inconvenience, but I am unable to change any of the monitors to any other news source at this time."

The email caused a flurry of responses from concerned people. Rick LaBeau took to Twitter and said, "...we move toward a national propaganda network. This Orwellian administration gets more surreal by the day."

As the backlash ensued, the FDA issued a statement to Erik Wemple with the Washington Post:

"There was no directive or memorandum from the Administration that went out to employees about broadcast news channels displaying on monitors in common areas throughout the FDA's White Oak Campus", a statement read.

FOX News is a favorite of President Trump. The 45th President just recently congratulated the FOX& Friends, a popular morning show on the network, on a recent ratings spike.

A source told Wemple the TV's on campus are still tuned to FOX News.

