VERIFY: Don't rake, it's better to leave the leaves on the lawn

Raking your leaves can be a pain. You don't want to do it. You can make your kid do it -- but they don't wanna do it either. So, what if you didn't do it at all? You just left your leaves right there on the lawn?

WUSA 7:17 PM. EST November 08, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories