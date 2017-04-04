VERIFY: Do your hangover hacks make sense medically?

(Photo: ThinkStock)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - For those that like to indulge in wine and spirits, you've probably reached for your "go to" hangover recipe thanks to the Nationals home opener and NCAA Championships. There are an array of hangover cure concoctions. We set to verify which recipes are "doctor approved".

We spoke with David Hexter, M.D with the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group to verify a few hangover home remedies.

@Factsionary tweeted: "Drinking a banana milkshake can help cure a hangover."

Drinking a banana milkshake can help cure a hangover. — Psychological Facts (@Factsionary) March 29, 2017

Dr. Hexter was able to verify the effectiveness of the shake. Dehydration is one of the biggest problems for people suffering from a hangover. Dr. Hexter says the milkshake not only hydrates it also helps soothes an upset stomach.

Claire Jacobs wrote her hangover remedy on Facebook:

"Greasy Food, be it Waffle House or Wendy's. Usually WaHo tho."

Dr. Hexter was not able to verify the effectiveness of greasy foods on hangover. He said, while it may be effective for some, there is not a lot of information regarding its effectiveness.

Lastly, @TaraLittleBird tweeted:"Me, responsible adult purchases Pedialyte. No, not for my kids. For my hangovers. Too much sugar gatorade, so u know, not healthy."

*Me, responsible adult, purchases Pedialyte*



No, not for my kids.



For my hangovers.



Too much sugar in Gatorade, so u kno, not healthy. — TM (@TaraLittleBird) March 23, 2017

Dr. Hexter verified this technique. He says Pedialyte is good because it helps hydrate and also provides vitamins. The best advice is to drink plenty of water before, during, and after consume alcohol.

If there is something you want us to verify, you can send an email to verify@wusa9.com. You can also send us a message on Facebook and Twitter as well.

© 2017 WUSA-TV