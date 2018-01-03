VERIFY: Do you need to let your engine warm up in cold weather?

QUESTION: Do you need to let your engine warm up in cold weather?

ANSWER: Yes

PROCESS: CBS19 fact checkers spoke with Justin Pettway, a diesel and gas technician at All Tune and Lube in Tyler, Tex. Pettway told CBS19 you need to let your engine run for several minutes before driving off, regardless of the temperatures.

He said by running your engine, you can make sure that all the engine fluids are properly flowing.

"It's good to let it run before you even leave in the cold or in the warm," said Pettway. "In the cold a little more because your fluids get thicker as it gets colder."

