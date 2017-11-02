VERIFY: Did trump slash funding for Obamacare ads by 90 percent?

(Photo: Win McNamee, Custom)

QUESTION:

Did Trump slash funding Obamacare advertisement by 90 percent?

ANSWER:

Verified, true.

SOURCES:

PROCESS:

The Affordable Care Act.

Some of you may know it as "ACA" or more commonly, "Obamacare." Some of you may not even know whether it's still happening in 2018.

Maybe that's because enrollment starts today and you haven't seen a single advertisement telling you to sign up.

It's not just you. Former President Obama earmarked $100 million dollars on advertisement for Obamacare for 2017. President Trump spent $10 million for 2018, a cutback of 90 percent.

A spokesperson from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed $10 million is the same amount designated for Medicare. They contend there is no correlation between how much is spent on advertisement and how many people enroll in Obamacare.

The health department says Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services spent more than $50 million on Obamacare advertising in 2015, in which 9.6 million people opted in. In 2016, with funding nearly double, enrollment fell to 9.2 million.

So yes, Trump slashed the budget for Obamacare TV, email and social media ads, but the department contends it won't change the number of enrollees.

This year enrollment runs from November 1 through December 15. Last year it ran through January 31;

a difference of about 7 weeks, cutting the enrollment period by over half.

In retaliation, on November 1, former President Obama broadcasted his own ads with Get Covered America. The video, published at 9 a.m., has 1.1 million views so far.

