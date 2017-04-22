VERIFY: Did this tornado touch down in Virginia?

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - VERIFY QUESTION:
Did this tornado touch down in Virginia?
ANSWER:
We can verify this is false.
PROCESS:
The image was sent to us from Howard Bernstein’s friend, Jeff. Someone had posted the image as proof that a tornado touched down in King George, Virginia, on Friday.
Using a reverse image search, there were more than 1,600 results! One of the oldest photos dated back to February of 2008 from National Geographic.
SOURCES:
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs