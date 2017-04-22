VERIFY: Did this tornado touch down in Virginia?

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - VERIFY QUESTION:

Did this tornado touch down in Virginia?

ANSWER:

We can verify this is false.

PROCESS:

The image was sent to us from Howard Bernstein’s friend, Jeff. Someone had posted the image as proof that a tornado touched down in King George, Virginia, on Friday.

Using a reverse image search, there were more than 1,600 results! One of the oldest photos dated back to February of 2008 from National Geographic.

SOURCES:

TinEye

© 2017 WUSA-TV