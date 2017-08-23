VERIFY: Did the solar eclipse mess up womens' menstrual cycles?

This is not a good start to the day (Photo: Yuri_Arcurs, Custom)

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - QUESTION:

Did the solar eclipse mess up women's menstrual cycle like sources in a viral Marie Claire article claim?

ANSWER:

Nope, it's false.

SOURCES:

Dr. Jennifer Gunter- Obstetrician in the Bay Area of San Francisco

Colin Bedell- self-taught astrologer

PROCESS:

Fashion-beauty magazine Marie Claire posted an article that went viral amid the still-fresh solar eclipse hype.

"Women Have Noticed a Strange Side Effect of Today's Solar Eclipse," the headline read. Comments poured in and within hours Marie Claire's headline had been shared more than 100,000 times.

"Explains my cramping this past week and I never get cramps," one commenter wrote.

"Well sorry to tell you, but science matters to me, and that is OBVIOUSLY not in here," another woman wrote.

So Verify looked into the validity of the viral article, and found its "expert" sources aren't scientists of doctors. Allison Walton is a yoga instructor and nutrition specialist and in the article, she says the moon's gravitational pull can affect periods.

"We tend to feel the strongest pulls during the full moon...think about the power of the moon's gravitational pull on tides. Now imagine what that may do to your body," Walton said in the article.

Colin Bedell is a self-taught astrologer who studies the zodiac and horoscopes. He was also quoted in the Marie Claire article:

"The new moon cycle, which is what the solar eclipse is, is the perfect time for the woman to begin menstruation Women are going to feel the urge to clean house--that's what the hormones are doing. It's a total release."

Verify wanted an expert to weigh-in. A certified obstetrician in San Francisco saw the article and wrote about in her blog calling it "wild science." Our Verify researchers got her on Skype today to explain why she says the article is bogus.

"If you just use common sense so you take medicine out of the picture if the moon affected cycles than all women would be menstruating at the same time and I think we all know that's not true," Gunter said. "Marie Claire should be ashamed as passing that off as any kind of reporting."

"People who have the app Clue actually analyzed 7.5 million menstrual cycles and found no association and obviously there are women who have cycles that are 21 and 22 days in length and so that wouldn't fit with a lunar cycle at all," Gunter said.

So we can verify, the Marie Claire article claiming the eclipse messed with menstrual cycles is false.

