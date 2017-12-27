VERIFY: Did Ted Nugent die over Thanksgiving in a fire?

QUESTION:

Did Ted Nugent die in a fire around Thanksgiving or is this just another celebrity hoax?

ANSWER:

Hoax it is! Ted is alive and well enough to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, including the Trumps.

SOURCES:

Ted Nugent Facebook and Twitter

Satirical Disclaimers

PROCESS:

Ted Nugent is not dead.

The rock and roll legend and guitarist behind the popular 60's band Amboy Dukes, which sold 40 million albums, is still kicking.

He didn't die in a fiery turkey fryer incident over Thanksgiving, like one Verify viewer asked. He didn't die during a hunting incident in Montana. Millions didn't mourn after finding "him still alive," as the National Report says.

Online fake news trolls love reporting his death.

Here's the latest piece to take a stab at Nugent:

"Ted Nugent’s loss will leave a significant hole in the conservative world. His witty anecdotes and charm are always the life of the party. His stories of hunting big game in the frozen north and the plains of the Serengeti have left average people speechless for decades. Nobody will ever be able to replace Ted Nugent," America's Last Line of Defense reported.

This latest hoax got 570 shares.

If that makes you laugh, good. It's supposed to. The site's chockfull of satire. This disclaimer comes right from the site:

"America’s Last Line of Defense is a whimsical playland of conservative satire. Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined."

A similar hoax circulated in April claiming Nugent, a Second Amendment activist, died in a hunting incident.

The musician is alive and sends his warm holiday wishes from the White House. On Christmas Day, Ted and wife, Shemane, posed in the Oval Office.

