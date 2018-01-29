VERIFY: Did SZA rep University of Maryland apparel at the Grammy's?

QUESTION:

Grammy watchers speculated on Twitter whether SZA was repping University of Maryland apparel during her Grammy's performance. Is it true?

ANSWER:

SZA dressed to the nines in couture clothing from label Monse--not something you'd find at a University book store.

SOURCES:

Moda Operandi, Inc.

Monse Spring Ready-to-Wear Collection

Monse's catwalk during New York Fashion Week

PROCESS:

Nearly 20 million people watched the 2018 Grammy's on January 28. Our Verify researchers tuned in too, tapping into Twitter's pulse of the hits and misses of Hollywood's music royalty.

While R&B artist SZA wasn't able to secure a win in any of her five nominated categories, she turned heads during her rendition of "Broken Clocks," not just for her vocals, but for her outfit.

Is SZA...wearing a Maryland gear??? pic.twitter.com/x4RR4Jt2Xp — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) January 29, 2018

ALERT ALERT @SZA IS WEARING A MARYLAND SHIRT!!! #GRAMMYs (or a random big M but let us take this W) pic.twitter.com/r7BDxeLCus — Allison O'Reilly (@allisonsoreilly) January 29, 2018

Is SZA a terp now cuz thats a Maryland jersey #Grammys2018 — devdoee (@devdoee) January 29, 2018

SZA's fringed tank is not in fact something you'd find at UMD's campus book store. Her look is pulled from Monse's couture Spring 2018 line.

The blouse hit the catwalk during New York Fashion Week in September 2017. Blake Lively sported a similar look a few weeks later, in October.

The balls to my basket. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 18, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

Lively's jersey-inspired look is on sale for $2,490. If that's too much of a price-tag punch, the site Moda Operandi let's you put up a deposit of $1,245, so everyone can look like the celebs.

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2018 WUSA-TV