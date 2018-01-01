QUESTION:

Did Cards Against Humanity make an expansion pack knocking Anne Frank and the Holocaust?

ANSWER:

Yes, it's called the 'Chosen People Pack,' and retailer Target is doing damage control for it.

PROCESS:

Last year saw the highest number of hate crimes, the majority targeted at Jews, according to the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting unit. There were 1,584 victims of anti-religious hate crimes, 54.4 percent of those were of the Jewish faith.

People on social media are embroiled, saying an expansion pack of the popular game Cards Against Humanity went too far, taking jabs at both Holocaust torture and Anne Franks genitalia.

It's called the 'Chosen People Pack,' and some are calling it "anti-semitic" and "disgraceful."

Doctor and blogger Afshine Emrani posted photos of his opened expansion pack. The deck included innocuous phrases like "a little bit of schmutz right there," but take a darker.

Two cards under scrutiny read: "Torturing Jews until they say they're not Jews anymore," and " the part if Anne Frank's diary where she talks about her vagina."

One retailer has already taken steps to liquidate the cards from their shelves, selling them at half off and apologizing to customers.

"We are aware of this extended card pack of the game Cards Against Humanity and are in the process of removing it from our stores," Lee Henderson, a Target spokesperson said. "We apologize for any disappointment as it is never our intention to offend our guests with the products we carry."

While Target continues to sell the cards at a discounted $2.50, eBay sellers have jacked up the price tag -- some toppling $40.

Our Verify team called seven of the Cards Against Humanity creators to explain the expansion pack. They did not return our researcher's calls or emails.

On its website, Cards Against Humanity is described as a "party game for horrible people," and some people have rushed to their defense online saying if you don't like the game, don't play.

