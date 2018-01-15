VERIFY: Did MLK's niece say 'Trump is not a racist?'

US President Donald Trump speaks as Alveda King (R), niece of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., gives a thumbs-up, following a tour of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. (Photo: SAUL LOEB, Custom)

QUESTION:

Did MLK's niece Alveda King say 'Trump is not a racist,' after blowback from 's***hole countries' comments?

ANSWER:

Yes. She made the comment on Fox & Friends, where she is a frequent guest and Fox correspondent.

SOURCES:

Fox Tweets

Bernice King Tweet

Bernice King Facebook Live

President Trump Tweet

PROCESS:

Every year we celebrate a national holiday around American minister and civil activist Martin Luther King Jr., on the leader's birthday.

It's a day that brings human rights laws to the forefront, promoting peace and racial equality.

On the day where we raise a glass to King, conservative blogs everywhere are being shared with the headline: "MLK's Niece Takes on Liberals. President Trump is not a Racist."

It's been shared tens of thousands of times following last week's reports on Trumps comments about African Countries.

But did MLK's niece publicly say "Trump is not a racist?"

We tracked down tweets from Fox where, Alveda King was a guest on Saturday.

"Racism is just a word that's being banded and thrown about and thrown at the president, in my opinion unjustly," King said. "President Trump is not a racist."

Her comments came in direct response to Trump's remarks about some African countries.

"You know Africa is a huge continent with many nations, there was no offense to the people, a lot of dignity to the people," King said on Fox & Friends.

But, that's not the full family stance.

On Friday MLK's daughter Bernice tweeted: "Only in a country still haunted by white supremacy and hounded by racism would a sitting president feel comfortable degrading Africa and Haiti, while praising Norway."

Last week President Trump signed a measure designating a new Georgia park in Dr. King's honor.

Alevda King was on Air Force One, when that happened.

It was my great honor to sign H.R. 267, the “Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park Act,” which redesignates the Martin Luther King, Junior, National Historic Site in the State of Georgia as the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park. https://t.co/Qe0b6HBFTY pic.twitter.com/QTgaqTawPT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2018

